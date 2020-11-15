0

A customer overpaid me by $4. When I processed the payment (business->customer->process payment), it left me with a $4 imbalance, as there was no invoice to apply that to.

I decided to try issuing a $4 credit note, which seems like the right thing to do: it gave me something to apply that $4 to.

The statement (actually a customer report) correctly shows a $4 credit balance. But there's no $4 in cash. The transaction in AR shows a $4 credit, debiting the income account for the customer.

I probably didn't do this right; so what's the correct way to do this?

  • Interestingly, there is no "Payment" transaction in AR for the $4. I suspect this is why there's no debit to cash. It looks like I'm partway there... maybe it will all work out when I have an invoice to apply the $4 credit note to? Seems odd that the $4 cash isn't accounted for in the cash account, though. – fbicknel 30 mins ago

