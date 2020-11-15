0

Let's say the CEO of a multinational public company goes to an interview and says "we have hard times coming". Then, the share price drops. Later, the fiscal assets and report of the company is revealed. This reveals that the company is doing great and share price again rises. During this period the CEO manages to buy a large portion of stock at the expense of the trust of shareholders. Is this legal?

  • If you mean in the US, sure, it's illegal. They have thought of that. – Fattie 7 mins ago

