Suppose there are 100,000 shares outstanding. I own 90,000 shares. I allow my shares to be lent to short sellers. Short sellers borrow 30,000 shares from me and they sell those shares on the market. I buy the 30,000 shares from them. Now, I have 120,000 shares, which is greater than the number of shares outstanding. Is this situation possible? Did my voting power and ownership stake increase from 90.0% to 92.3%?

I have read Why can the institutional ownership of shares be larger than 100%?, which deals with institutional ownership. The answer there explains the cause (similar to my explanation above), but not the effect of >100% ownership. It claims that >100% institutional ownership is caused by "discrepancies in institutional reporting", without elaborating further on the effect of such "discrepancies".