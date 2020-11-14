0

I have a bank account in the US and a bank account in Lithuania. The latter is identified with an IBAN and a BIC.

How can I transfer money from my US bank account to an IBAN+BIC number without any fees?

    You can’t. Nobody is going to exchange your currency for free, and nobody is doing international wire transfers for free. – Aganju 24 mins ago
  • @Aganju Revolut does exchange currency for free (market rate) and do free EU->US transfer. – Franck Dernoncourt 17 mins ago
    By giving you an exchange rate that includes the fee. They cannot exist on doing free exchanges. – Aganju 16 mins ago
  • @Aganju they use the market rate (main currencies, weekdays). They make money via other means. – Franck Dernoncourt 15 mins ago

