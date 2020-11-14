I'm an IT contractor (UK). I work and invoice through a limited company. When the pandemic began I was on a voluntary break between contracts. Obviously the market went very quiet.

I decided to continue on a break and use the time to do some training and pursue personal projects. Both work related. In that time I have been living off some savings. I simply transfer the money from a savings account to my personal account as I need it.

My concern is is that there's no financial activity through my business and that's of concern because I hope to get a mortgage within the next couple of years. Given that what I'm actually doing during office hours is work related training and projects, could I actually be paying myself through my business from my savings somehow?

Something like: Ltd company raises an invoice addressed to me, I pay it from savings through my business account.

I realise this would become taxable income where before it wasn't.

Caveat 1: I'm not the sharpest tool in the box when it comes to finances :o) so if this is the dumbest idea you've ever heard please do set me straight.

Caveat 2: If I'm actually suggesting something illegal :-O then rest assured it's my naiveté at work here not any intended malfeasance! (See Caveat 1)