Sorry for this trivia question. I am having difficulty researching what disasters can be most directly attributed to economics and finance?

I can think of some examples which are not especially attributable to money:

Hitler's Third Reich came to power when inflation was at historical highs. India's poverty problems come from the East India Company acquiring 3/4 of India's wealth for a century. The slave trade was motivated by financial ambitions.

Can you think of better examples of disasters that were caused by money?