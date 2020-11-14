Several days ago I applied for a Amazon store card and was turned down without any explanation. I was told a letter would follow within 30 days ( I'm assuming it would be an explanation as to why). A few minutes ago at 4 a.m. I got an email from Synchrony Bank stating that it was a follow up to my request with a link to click on. This link is requesting personal info such as ss# and dob. My question is does this sound normal or is this a scam? I'm sure I gave this info when I applied.
-
1Did the email come to the same address you used for the application, and did it address you by name or include other information which would help imply it was genuine? Is the link a genuine Synchrony Bank link? Do the headers of the email check out? The Amazon Store Card is managed by Synchrony Bank so it is plausible that this is real. If you want to edit your post to include the URL of the link and the full headers of the email (redacting your own email address) then we can have a look and see if it appears genuine. – Vicky 5 hours ago
Just to be safe, never enter your sensitive information like SSN on a web page linked from an email, even if it looks totally legit. It might not be a scam, but it certainly smells like one.
I'd contact Synchrony bank directly using a phone number you find from a source other than the email and ask them about it.
I want to emphasize the point made by John FX in his answer:
Just to be safe, never enter your sensitive information like SSN on a web page linked from an email, even if it looks totally legit.
If you have an online account with Synchrony Bank, log in. If this request is legitimate, it will be in your list of Notifications from Synchrony.
If you don't have an online account, call Synchrony's customer service.
If I was in this situation, I'd ignore this Email request because in order to open an account with a bank, you have to provide all pertinent personal info (name, address, phone number, SSN, DOB, etc.). They already have the info and if there was a real problem, they'd call you.