I want to emphasize the point made by John FX in his answer:

Just to be safe, never enter your sensitive information like SSN on a web page linked from an email, even if it looks totally legit.

If you have an online account with Synchrony Bank, log in. If this request is legitimate, it will be in your list of Notifications from Synchrony.

If you don't have an online account, call Synchrony's customer service.

If I was in this situation, I'd ignore this Email request because in order to open an account with a bank, you have to provide all pertinent personal info (name, address, phone number, SSN, DOB, etc.). They already have the info and if there was a real problem, they'd call you.