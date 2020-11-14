Several days ago I applied for a Amazon store card and was turned down without any explanation. I was told a letter would follow within 30 days ( I'm assuming it would be an explanation as to why). A few minutes ago at 4 a.m. I got an email from Synchrony Bank stating that it was a follow up to my request with a link to click on. This link is requesting personal info such as ss# and dob. My question is does this sound normal or is this a scam? I'm sure I gave this info when I applied.