I am considering forming a business for a charitable purpose. We already have a website and Facebook page to get people to spread kindness for our cause. We'd like to start accepting donations and doing acts of kindness as an organization. I understand that a nonprofit will allow donations to be tax deductible but it seems like there is a higher cost and much more paperwork to fill out. Is an LLC an easier solution? I'm concerned that with an LLC I will have to pay taxes even tho we will not be making a profit.

Were thinking of just running one event (toy donation drive, 5k, etc..) per year at this point.

How do I figure out the best way to do this?