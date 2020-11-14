0

I am considering forming a business for a charitable purpose. We already have a website and Facebook page to get people to spread kindness for our cause. We'd like to start accepting donations and doing acts of kindness as an organization. I understand that a nonprofit will allow donations to be tax deductible but it seems like there is a higher cost and much more paperwork to fill out. Is an LLC an easier solution? I'm concerned that with an LLC I will have to pay taxes even tho we will not be making a profit.

Were thinking of just running one event (toy donation drive, 5k, etc..) per year at this point.

How do I figure out the best way to do this?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
liebs19 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

liebs19 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.