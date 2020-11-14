I read on https://www.winvesta.in/blog/good-faith-violation/ (mirror):

If you earn three good faith violations in a 12 month period, your brokerage firm will restrict the cash account for 90 days. It means you will only be able to purchase stocks if you have fully settled cash in the account before placing a trade.

Are the good faith violations (GFVs) counted across all accounts, or are they counted separately for each account? E.g., if I have 2 GFVs in my first account and 2 GFVs in my second account collected within the last 12 months, will both accounts be restricted?