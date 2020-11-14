I have a new car loan for $12k at 7.74%, and about $10k in old credit card debt that I just transferred to a card with a ~20% APR after the initial 13 month zero-interest promo. (So, I am not being charged interest on the credit debt until 2021.) I make minimum payments of $250 on the car loan, and 2x minimum ($65) on the credit card every month.

I also have an extra $400 in my monthly budget to put towards debt. Normally I "avalanche" debt and pay the higher rate accounts first but I'm confused as to which account to pay now because of the zero-interest promo.

Should I: