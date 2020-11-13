0

I am buying a house and will be selling some mutual fund shares for the down payment money. If the deal falls through, can I rebuy the same shares to avoid paying capital gains tax now? I.e. return it as if I had never sold the shares?

  • That isn't an option, no. Do you have a specific concern about something falling through? Normally, if your intention is to buy a house, you'd just move on to the next house if the first deal doesn't go through, in which case presumably you'd need the same money for a down payment anyway. If you are concerned about your ability to get a loan, you can get prequalified before you sell your funds. – Justin Cave 10 mins ago
  • We're not in a hurry to buy a house. We offered on this house because it is across the street from where we've been renting. If the deal falls through, we may not find a house we like for a while so we would be paying capital gains tax and losing potential stock market gains for nothing. We are already preapproved, so the contingencies are on the inspections and appraisal. – Sirius 5 6 mins ago

