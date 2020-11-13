0

I programmed a Python script that computes compound interest on an account depending on the AER, the initial balance, duration, and transactions during the period. I include the code below. (I did this because I suspected my bank was paying too little interest.)

I am looking for a website doing the same thing to verify the code and for use by people who do not code. Does it exist?

import sys

def compute_interest(aer, period, initial_balance, changes):
    balance = initial_balance
    principal_changes = 0

    # Start on day 1 and go until the last day of the period, inclusive
    for day in range(1, period + 1):

        for change in changes:
            if day == change[0]:
                amount = change[1]
                balance += amount
                principal_changes += amount

        daily_interest = balance * aer / (365 * 100)
        balance += daily_interest

    total_interest = balance - initial_balance - principal_changes
    return "%3.2f" % total_interest

def main():
    aer = float(sys.argv[1])
    period = int(sys.argv[2])
    balance = float(int(100*float(sys.argv[3]))/100)
    changes_raw = sys.argv[4:]
    assert 0 == len(changes_raw) % 2
    changes = []
    for i in range(len(changes_raw) // 2):
        changes.append([int(changes_raw[i * 2]), float(changes_raw[i * 2 + 1])])

    print(compute_interest(aer = aer,
                           period = period,
                           initial_balance = balance,
                           changes = changes))

if "__main__" == __name__:
    main()
    #print(compute_interest(0.55, 30, 11734.09, [[11, 1289.43], [30, 504.12]]))

Use in a shell with these details: 0.5% AER, 92 days, initial balance 10,000, inflow on day 40 of 1,000

python3 interest.py 0.5 90 10000 40 1000
