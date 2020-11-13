Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 27 mins ago. Improve this question

I programmed a Python script that computes compound interest on an account depending on the AER, the initial balance, duration, and transactions during the period. I include the code below. (I did this because I suspected my bank was paying too little interest.)

I am looking for a website doing the same thing to verify the code and for use by people who do not code. Does it exist?

import sys def compute_interest(aer, period, initial_balance, changes): balance = initial_balance principal_changes = 0 # Start on day 1 and go until the last day of the period, inclusive for day in range(1, period + 1): for change in changes: if day == change[0]: amount = change[1] balance += amount principal_changes += amount daily_interest = balance * aer / (365 * 100) balance += daily_interest total_interest = balance - initial_balance - principal_changes return "%3.2f" % total_interest def main(): aer = float(sys.argv[1]) period = int(sys.argv[2]) balance = float(int(100*float(sys.argv[3]))/100) changes_raw = sys.argv[4:] assert 0 == len(changes_raw) % 2 changes = [] for i in range(len(changes_raw) // 2): changes.append([int(changes_raw[i * 2]), float(changes_raw[i * 2 + 1])]) print(compute_interest(aer = aer, period = period, initial_balance = balance, changes = changes)) if "__main__" == __name__: main() #print(compute_interest(0.55, 30, 11734.09, [[11, 1289.43], [30, 504.12]]))

Use in a shell with these details: 0.5% AER, 92 days, initial balance 10,000, inflow on day 40 of 1,000