I programmed a Python script that computes compound interest on an account depending on the AER, the initial balance, duration, and transactions during the period. I include the code below. (I did this because I suspected my bank was paying too little interest.)
I am looking for a website doing the same thing to verify the code and for use by people who do not code. Does it exist?
import sys
def compute_interest(aer, period, initial_balance, changes):
balance = initial_balance
principal_changes = 0
# Start on day 1 and go until the last day of the period, inclusive
for day in range(1, period + 1):
for change in changes:
if day == change[0]:
amount = change[1]
balance += amount
principal_changes += amount
daily_interest = balance * aer / (365 * 100)
balance += daily_interest
total_interest = balance - initial_balance - principal_changes
return "%3.2f" % total_interest
def main():
aer = float(sys.argv[1])
period = int(sys.argv[2])
balance = float(int(100*float(sys.argv[3]))/100)
changes_raw = sys.argv[4:]
assert 0 == len(changes_raw) % 2
changes = []
for i in range(len(changes_raw) // 2):
changes.append([int(changes_raw[i * 2]), float(changes_raw[i * 2 + 1])])
print(compute_interest(aer = aer,
period = period,
initial_balance = balance,
changes = changes))
if "__main__" == __name__:
main()
#print(compute_interest(0.55, 30, 11734.09, [[11, 1289.43], [30, 504.12]]))
Use in a shell with these details: 0.5% AER, 92 days, initial balance 10,000, inflow on day 40 of 1,000
python3 interest.py 0.5 90 10000 40 1000