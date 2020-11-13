Here's a very simple example of the crime I'm describing:

A company has a policy of reimbursing salesmen for money spent on things intended to build relationships with potential clients: dinners, golf games, gifts, etcetera. To receive reimbursement, the salesman sends an invoice at the end of each month iterating each expense incurred during that month. However, the salesman inflates each expense by a small amount, 5-10%, and pockets the difference between the amount he is reimbursed and the amount he actually spent.

What is this called?