1

Say I bought a stock at $100.

Now in the morning I am expecting the stop to increase in value.

If I say sell at $102, it will sell as it spikes.

Now say it ends up climbing to $105 before declining, I sold at $102 but lost the potential of $3 as I sold "early".

Is there a way to say:

  1. if it reaches $102
  2. now its at $102, if it drops by .25 sell at $101.75
  3. if it increases in value, moving the .25 cent sliding

So say it goes to $103.5, but then suddenly drops to $103.24 then it should sell.

Is this possible to setup in my trading platform?

| improve this question | |
  • Which trading platform are you using? It's possible in ToS and I assume others. – Hart CO 1 hour ago
  • @HartCO You can assume ToS, I can then research into mine as it should be similar. – cool breeze 1 hour ago
  • Trailing stop loss: thebalance.com/…. – Hart CO 1 hour ago
0

A trailing stop order will achieve this. For a long position, it sets the stop price at a fixed amount below the market price. If the market price rises, the stop loss price rises by same amount but if the stock price falls, the stop loss price remains the same.

For example, you buy XYZ at $20 and you set the stop at 25 cents. If the price drops to $19.75, it triggers a sell order.

Suppose XYZ rises to $22 without dropping 25 cents. At $22, the stop is $21.75. If XYZ then drops to $21.75, it triggers a sell order.

The trailing stop can be placed at a defined percentage or dollar amount away from a security's current market price.

There are basic order types as well as more complex orders. Not all brokers offer the complex orders.

| improve this answer | |
  • I don't want it to trigger anything until it e.g. reaches $22, then start this .25 sliding stop order. possible? – cool breeze 17 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.