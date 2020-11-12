Say I bought a stock at $100.

Now in the morning I am expecting the stop to increase in value.

If I say sell at $102, it will sell as it spikes.

Now say it ends up climbing to $105 before declining, I sold at $102 but lost the potential of $3 as I sold "early".

Is there a way to say:

if it reaches $102 now its at $102, if it drops by .25 sell at $101.75 if it increases in value, moving the .25 cent sliding

So say it goes to $103.5, but then suddenly drops to $103.24 then it should sell.

Is this possible to setup in my trading platform?