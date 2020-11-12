Say I bought a stock at $100.
Now in the morning I am expecting the stop to increase in value.
If I say sell at $102, it will sell as it spikes.
Now say it ends up climbing to $105 before declining, I sold at $102 but lost the potential of $3 as I sold "early".
Is there a way to say:
- if it reaches $102
- now its at $102, if it drops by .25 sell at $101.75
- if it increases in value, moving the .25 cent sliding
So say it goes to $103.5, but then suddenly drops to $103.24 then it should sell.
Is this possible to setup in my trading platform?