I have the following situation: I am a US citizen employed (or about to be employed, depending whom you ask) outside the US in a country that is currently under lockdown. I've asked permission to work remotely given the circumstances and am told that HR will not approve this request until they know whether they will bear tax liability to the US IRS (in connection with Social Security, etc.) owing to my working from within the US.

Their request then was that I should consult an accountant and inform them of the results; but, unsurprisingly, my accountant is mostly aware of the nuances of state taxes and has no opinion on the matter occupying me.

My own guess would be that as they are a foreign enterprise, the US revenue service has no hold over them, but they didn't ask for my guess.

Where could I find some guidance on this topic? I have so far not had luck with the IRS website, although this of course does not mean it isn't addressed somewhere. The closest I have found (https://www.irs.gov/individuals/international-taxpayers/persons-employed-by-a-foreign-employer) tells me I will pay Social Security and Medicare tax this year, but doesn't offer any information on what liability the employer in my situation bears.