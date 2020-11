The annual report for SBI may be found here. The snapshots of the balance sheet and income statements from this report are:

Balance Sheet:

Income Statement:

Now, using the return on equity formula we have: ROE = Net Income/Total Equity Capital = 144881106/8924612 = 1623% !!

The company reports 7.74% ROE. How to arrive at this number?

Edit: Even if I add the Reserves and Surplus number to the equity, I don't get the desired 7.74%.