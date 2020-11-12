I am a hobby astronomer and also a beginner hobby stock price observer. I suspect there is pattern in stock price during some planet and sun cycles. I cannot tell you the pattern. It is secret at the moment. I dont need you to mock me for doing "pseudoscience astrology". All I need is methods to prove or disprove my theory patterns. Using scientific methods, numbers will speak for themselves. What are common methods for proving or disproving stock price pattern hypothesis? I know how to do a bit of computer programmation, so I can do automation if necessary.