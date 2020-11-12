-1

I am a hobby astronomer and also a beginner hobby stock price observer. I suspect there is pattern in stock price during some planet and sun cycles. I cannot tell you the pattern. It is secret at the moment. I dont need you to mock me for doing "pseudoscience astrology". All I need is methods to prove or disprove my theory patterns. Using scientific methods, numbers will speak for themselves. What are common methods for proving or disproving stock price pattern hypothesis? I know how to do a bit of computer programmation, so I can do automation if necessary.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
jakec is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

jakec is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.