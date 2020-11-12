I want to have the maximum-possible US Federal Income Tax withholding made from my paycheck - by "maximum", I mean I want ALL of the remainder (after all other deductions) of my paycheck withheld, so that I have $0 net pay (after all deductions, including the Federal Income Tax deduction that I want to max out).

How do I instruct this on my 2020 W4?

This appears to be how to do it prior to 2020:

claim zero allowances on line 5 of your W-4.

But in 2020, that won't work anymore since there is no more line 5 on 2020 W4 (for allowances):

3.What happened to withholding allowances? Allowances are no longer used for the redesigned Form W-4. This change is meant to increase transparency, simplicity, and accuracy of the form. In the past, the value of a withholding allowance was tied to the amount of the personal exemption. Due to changes in law, currently you cannot claim personal exemptions or dependency exemptions.

So how can I do it with 2020 W4?

My best guess is to designate/enter an amount on 2020 W4 line 4(c) [for "Extra withholding"] that I know will be greater than [or equal to] my net pay per paycheck (the net pay I would get by default if I don't submit a W4) - would that indeed be how to do it? Or please let me know if there is a correct/different way (or if it somehow depends on my given employer).