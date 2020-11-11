Generally you must occupy the home when getting an FHA loan.

There can be exceptions, especially during COVID, but the general rule is that you have to live in the property. That is something they will make sure you understand when you apply for the mortgage. Expect that you will have to sign paperwork to this effect during the settlement process.

Now after you buy the property, and live in it for a while, you can then turn it into a rental property. During that time you can transfer it to the LLC, but make sure you consult your tax advisor to make sure you have met all the requirements.