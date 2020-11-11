I'm exploring refinancing options and have two offers that I'm having a hard time deciding on:
Better.com
This is not my current lender. They are offering an interest rate of
2.375% for
1.866%. Because I'm paying points for the rate and have to re-fund my escrow, the cost of the loan is
$16,700 roughly - this is all rolled into the loan. My total principal and interest savings in this plan would be
$316/mo.
This plan would make my LTV about
93.56%.
Current Lender
They are offering and interest rate of
2.875% for no points. Since they already own my escrow, there is also no additional funding needed there. The total cost of my loan through them would be more along
$4,000, again all rolled into the loan. My total savings in principal and interest through this plan would be around
$280/mo.
This plan would make my LTV about
90.1%.
My Question:
What other considerations should I have when choosing between the two? I don't think I have a clear enough understanding of the long-term outcomes from these offerings and how they're different to make a confident decision. Is one noticeably better than the other?
For what it's worth, I expect us to be in this home for the next 5-10 years. My primary objective is to lower our monthly payments.