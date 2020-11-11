I'm exploring refinancing options and have two offers that I'm having a hard time deciding on:

Better.com

This is not my current lender. They are offering an interest rate of 2.375% for 1.866% . Because I'm paying points for the rate and have to re-fund my escrow, the cost of the loan is $16,700 roughly - this is all rolled into the loan. My total principal and interest savings in this plan would be $316/mo .

This plan would make my LTV about 93.56% .

Current Lender

They are offering and interest rate of 2.875% for no points. Since they already own my escrow, there is also no additional funding needed there. The total cost of my loan through them would be more along $4,000 , again all rolled into the loan. My total savings in principal and interest through this plan would be around $280/mo .

This plan would make my LTV about 90.1% .

My Question:

What other considerations should I have when choosing between the two? I don't think I have a clear enough understanding of the long-term outcomes from these offerings and how they're different to make a confident decision. Is one noticeably better than the other?

For what it's worth, I expect us to be in this home for the next 5-10 years. My primary objective is to lower our monthly payments.