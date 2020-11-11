There's no way that anyone could know the answer. You could have been looking at the wrong chart. You could have misread the price. Perhaps the chart was correct but your virtual trader was providing delayed quotes. It's all a guess.

The only thing that can be verified is if you post a trade execution time, it can be determined what the price of the stock was at the moment in time.

The only determinable fact at this point is that EQ has traded between $3.53 and $6.44 today.