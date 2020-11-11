I bought a stock in paper trading. The chart showed that the price was $5 and I ended up paying $6.17. Did higher volume cause that?
btw i bought EQ stock on 11/11/2020 – Brosky 1 hour ago
Did you bid with a fixed price, or market price? Perhaps the most recent trade occurred at $5, but it was an illiquid stock with few sales, and by the time a next trade occurred, the price had jumped (perhaps because you placed the order overnight, and your paper trade occurred when trading opened the next day, and there had been news overnight that changed the price?) – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 7 mins ago
@Grade 'Eh' Bacon - Those are all possible reasons for a bad fill but none of them apply to this situation. 27.4 million shares have traded today with no gaps. – Bob Baerker 1 min ago
There's no way that anyone could know the answer. You could have been looking at the wrong chart. You could have misread the price. Perhaps the chart was correct but your virtual trader was providing delayed quotes. It's all a guess.
The only thing that can be verified is if you post a trade execution time, it can be determined what the price of the stock was at the moment in time.
The only determinable fact at this point is that EQ has traded between $3.53 and $6.44 today.