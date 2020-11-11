I'm worried about the instability in the stock market due to the Trump BS that is currently going on. I'd like a way to get my money into a currency, like the Euro, just in case everything goes to hell in the next couple of weeks. I'm not trying to setup new bank accounts in foreign countries, that could take too long, but I'd like to get my IRAs into a currency that should be more stable should the Orange Menace cause the markets to stumble based on the uncertainty of what is going to happen to the US.

My funds are currently in Fidelity and TDAmeritrade and I have a sizeable chunk in cash at the moment due to selling a position that jumped when the uncertainty of the election was "resolved" but based on statements I'm hearing from Trump, Repubs, and Pompeo, I'm worried about a black day in the market due to jitters and I'd like to be out of USD.

Problem is I know nothing about FOREX.

Current portfolio is about 50% in stock I can sell at a profit today, 25% in cash, and 25% in stock that is a bit underwater but definitely sellable.