If Sam invests $200000 on Futures and takes Futures short position on an index fund whose settlement is one year from now, with the current futures price being $1200. The relation between spot price(S) and futures price(F) is given as : F = S * e^(r*T); where r is the risk free rate = 10% and T is time to settlement. The index fund currently priced at $1100. If after six months the price is expected to be $1203. What will be his profit/loss after 6 months?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 12 times
New contributor
-
d) All of the above – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
-
1) find the future price at T using the formula provided. 2) calculate the different between the futures price and T and the price at T + 0.5. The difference is the P/L. Which part are you stuck on? – D Stanley 52 mins ago
-
@DStanley future price calculation with which spot price? Can you please elaborate your answer – Guest1011 41 mins ago
-
"The index fund currently priced at $1100". Although I just realized that you have given both a spot and futures price that don't align exactly to the formula, so something else is wrong. – D Stanley 7 mins ago