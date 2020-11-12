From the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Individual Income Tax FAQ

https://dor.sc.gov/tax/individual-income/faq

What is the filing requirement if one taxpayer is a resident of South Carolina and one is not?

If you file married filing jointly for federal purposes, you will also file married filing jointly for South Carolina purposes. If one taxpayer is a resident of South Carolina and one is not, file the SC1040 with the accompanying Schedule NR. Column A of the Schedule NR is the income from your federal return and Column B of the Schedule NR includes only the income earned while a resident of South Carolina or income earned from South Carolina sources.