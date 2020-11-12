0

Earlier this year, I put a large percentage of my wealth into JC Penney Company stock. It was a huge gamble, and I ended up losing big time as the company is now in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. I haven't yet sold any of my shares.

I just got a mailing that says "Notice of non-voting status to holders of impaired claims conclusively deemed to reject the plan and notice of option to opt out of third-party releases". I tried reading through it, but it's very heavy on the legal terminology and I don't really understand it. I have the option of signing it.

I'm not going to ask if I should sign it. But I do want to know, would signing/not signing this make any difference in protecting my wealth at all? Is this something a lawyer would be able to help with?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Jor70 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 2
    Contact JC Penney Investor relations (Google for the phone number). Call any phone numbers on the papers that you received or E-mail if that was provided. Perhaps you'll find someone who can explain the situation. – Bob Baerker 14 hours ago
  • 1
    Unfortunately, I don't think you should be thinking in terms of "protecting my wealth", but "salvaging anything if I can". However, as this Forbes article, written towards the end of October, says it "seems clear" that shareholders will "get no monetary recovery and their stock is cancelled", it may well be there is little to salvage. – TripeHound 13 hours ago
  • This article touches on "third-party releases" (in Delaware). I don't know enough on the subject to write an answer, but skimming it suggests the execution of a rescue plan can hinge on whether the buyers are released from potential claims from third-parties (which I assume includes shareholders): without releases the plan might not go ahead. If the plan goes ahead, then from my first link it seems shareholders get nothing. [cont] – TripeHound 13 hours ago
  • [cont] The question then seems to be: will they get anything if the plan doesn't go ahead, to which I suspect the answer is no. – TripeHound 13 hours ago
  • @TripeHound thanks a lot! I don't know if it makes a difference, but I own 136 shares. – Jor70 12 hours ago
1

As @Charles E. Grant mentioned in a comment, JCP has been delisted and is currently trading for 11 cents per share. There's no preserving your wealth. For this investment, at this point, it's gone.

I just read an article in my local newspaper that says that the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas approved the sale of the company to its two largest landlords and its primary lenders.

With no other offers in sight, this financing agreement expires November 20th. If that happens, JC Penney will go out of business. And even with acceptance, they're going to close nearly 1/3 of their stores as they restructure. It's going to be a long hard slog for Penneys to recover, even more so because of the pandemic.

My guess is that the papers you received are a vote for or against the sale. However, you shouldn't take my word for it. See if there's some language referring to sale of assets to Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group.

| improve this answer | |
-1

You should sign it. As a shareholder of a company, even if it's in bankruptcy and even if it's not really a vote, your voice should be heard by some body and is the fundamental blocks of being a part of the community.

| improve this answer | |
New contributor
Anous B King is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Thanks for the feedback, but I'm really more interested in preserving my wealth than making my voice heard. The more I think about it, the more I'm thinking I should really consider hiring a lawyer. – Jor70 12 hours ago
  • @Jor70 J.C. Penny stock is currently at $.11/share. Your entire 136 share are unfortunately worth less than $15. Most lawyers will offer a free initial consultation, but if they actually started doing work for you they would charge hundreds of dollars per hour. I suspect any ethical lawyer is going to explain to you that costs of a consultation would simply drive you into debt. Sadly you need to resign yourself to the fact that your investment is gone, whether or not you sign the paper. – Charles E. Grant 11 hours ago
  • @CharlesE.Grant thanks a lot for the feedback; that really helps. – Jor70 5 hours ago

Your Answer

Jor70 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.