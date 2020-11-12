Earlier this year, I put a large percentage of my wealth into JC Penney Company stock. It was a huge gamble, and I ended up losing big time as the company is now in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. I haven't yet sold any of my shares.

I just got a mailing that says "Notice of non-voting status to holders of impaired claims conclusively deemed to reject the plan and notice of option to opt out of third-party releases". I tried reading through it, but it's very heavy on the legal terminology and I don't really understand it. I have the option of signing it.

I'm not going to ask if I should sign it. But I do want to know, would signing/not signing this make any difference in protecting my wealth at all? Is this something a lawyer would be able to help with?