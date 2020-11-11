0

Earlier this year, I put a large percentage of my wealth into JC Penney Company stock. It was a huge gamble, and I ended up losing big time as the company is now in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. I haven't yet sold any of my shares.

I just got a mailing that says "Notice of non-voting status to holders of impaired claims conclusively deemed to reject the plan and notice of option to opt out of third-party releases". I tried reading through it, but it's very heavy on the legal terminology and I don't really understand it. I have the option of signing it.

I'm not going to ask if I should sign it. But I do want to know, would signing/not signing this make any difference in protecting my wealth at all? Is this something a lawyer would be able to help with?

    Contact JC Penney Investor relations (Google for the phone number). Call any phone numbers on the papers that you received or E-mail if that was provided. Perhaps you'll find someone who can explain the situation. – Bob Baerker 57 mins ago
  • Unfortunately, I don't think you should be thinking in terms of "protecting my wealth", but "salvaging anything if I can". However, as this Forbes article, written towards the end of October, says it "seems clear" that shareholders will "get no monetary recovery and their stock is cancelled", it may well be there is little to salvage. – TripeHound 33 secs ago

