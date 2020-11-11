I do know that I have to control my credit cards expense. But I am at a point where I have to use credit cards to keep things running.

Getting more income, as another answer suggests might help, as would focusing on reducing debt. But from a cursory glance at your figures, I would suggest you perhaps need to look in more detail at your "other expenses", and perhaps your housing costs.

The expenses you list total 57,805 Rs, out of 71,000 Rs on-hand income (which, I assume, is after taxes and any other deductions). This leaves 13,195 Rs per month for "other expanse like food, electricity etc." and whatever "lifestyle" expenses you may have.

According to Cost of Living [in India] from Passport to Trade 2.0's website:

Basic need living costs such as food, water and shelter costs you around 15,000 to 20,000 INR.

and:

The room rent in the best areas varies from INR 7,000 to 15,000 per month.

By my calculations1, this equates to roughly 6,500 Rs per month for basic living costs, excluding shelter.

The remainder of your salary (13,195) is pretty-much twice this figure. However, you also say you spend "around extra 10,000 on credit cards", implying you are spending around 24,000/month on things not itemised above, or slightly over 3½ times the above site's estimate for basic living expenses.

I accept that that site's figures may be more of a bare minimum, and that "reasonable living expenses" may well be higher; however, it does appear – at first glance – that you are perhaps spending excessively. It would also appear that your housing costs (around 24,000/month for the two home loans) are quite a lot higher than that site says are typical (at lest for rented accommodation).

Taken together, you need to take a careful look at any "discretionary" spending. Tightly controlling this, while you concentrate on reducing your credit-card balances would seem to be top priority. As thelawnet's answer suggests, you might also consider suspending your savings plans "for the duration", depending on the consequences of doing so. You perhaps should also take a long, hard look at whether you can really afford your current home at 24,000/month for mortgage payments. If you cannot make inroads into you debt through other means, you may have to consider downsizing or renting.

1 As both figures are given as ranges, you can get a number of "differences" depending on which figure you take from the other. The difference in the bottom end of each range (15k and 7k) is 8,000/month; the difference at the top end (20k and 15k) is just 5,000/month. I've gone with the difference of the averages (17.5k and 11k) to get 6,500/month.