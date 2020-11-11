1

I'm 30, married and have 1.5 year old daughter. My monthly on-hand income is: 71,000 Rs. Now i have below monthly Expanses:

Home Loan: 18,428 (Loan Amount: 18,50,000 # of EMI Pending: 150, Tenor: 161 Months, ROI: 7.4%)
Home Topup Loan: 5,956 (Loan Amount: 4,50,000 # of EMI Pending: 169, Tenor: 180 Months, ROI: 9.7%)
Term Plan: 1421 (Tenor: 30 years and covered until i turn 78 years)
LIC: 4,000 (2 diff. policy one upto 18 years and another for 24 years)
Mediclaim:1,000 (12,000 yearly family floater)
Mutual Fund: 1,000 *2 = 2,000 (2 diff. monthly mutual fund auto debit from account)
Credit Card - 1, Min payment: 10,000 (Total Pending: 1,09,000)
Credit Card - 2, Min Payment: 5,000 (Total Pending: 44,508)
Credit Card - 3, Min Payment: 5,000 (Total Pending: 33,880)
Credit Card - 4, Min Payment: 5,000 (Total Pending: 22,460)

So total expense is around: 57805. I am not adding other expanse like food, electricity etc. So later on month i use credit cards as i am almost out of salary and spent around extra 10,000 on credit cards.

I do know that i have to control my credit cards expense. But i am at a point where i have to use credit cards to keep things running. So what should i do to break this cycle? I can provide more detail if needed.

At this moment i am not even sure how to break this cycle: (Salary => Pay Credit Card Bills => Out of salary => User Credit Card)?

    why are you paying 2000 per month to a mutual fund when you have a credit card emergency? – user253751 53 mins ago
1

I do know that I have to control my credit cards expense. But I am at a point where I have to use credit cards to keep things running.

Getting more income, as another answer suggests might help, as would focusing on reducing debt. But from a cursory glance at your figures, I would suggest you perhaps need to look in more detail at your "other expenses", and perhaps your housing costs.

The expenses you list total 57,805 Rs, out of 71,000 Rs on-hand income (which, I assume, is after taxes and any other deductions). This leaves 13,195 Rs per month for "other expanse like food, electricity etc." and whatever "lifestyle" expenses you may have.

According to Cost of Living [in India] from Passport to Trade 2.0's website:

Basic need living costs such as food, water and shelter costs you around 15,000 to 20,000 INR.

and:

The room rent in the best areas varies from INR 7,000 to 15,000 per month.

By my calculations1, this equates to roughly 6,500 Rs per month for basic living costs, excluding shelter.

The remainder of your salary (13,195) is pretty-much twice this figure. However, you also say you spend "around extra 10,000 on credit cards", implying you are spending around 24,000/month on things not itemised above, or slightly over 3½ times the above site's estimate for basic living expenses.

I accept that that site's figures may be more of a bare minimum, and that "reasonable living expenses" may well be higher; however, it does appear – at first glance – that you are perhaps spending excessively. It would also appear that your housing costs (around 24,000/month for the two home loans) are quite a lot higher than that site says are typical (at lest for rented accommodation).

Taken together, you need to take a careful look at any "discretionary" spending. Tightly controlling this, while you concentrate on reducing your credit-card balances would seem to be top priority. As thelawnet's answer suggests, you might also consider suspending your savings plans "for the duration", depending on the consequences of doing so. You perhaps should also take a long, hard look at whether you can really afford your current home at 24,000/month for mortgage payments. If you cannot make inroads into you debt through other means, you may have to consider downsizing or renting.

1 As both figures are given as ranges, you can get a number of "differences" depending on which figure you take from the other. The difference in the bottom end of each range (15k and 7k) is 8,000/month; the difference at the top end (20k and 15k) is just 5,000/month. I've gone with the difference of the averages (17.5k and 11k) to get 6,500/month.

Credit card debt is supposed to be very short-term, which is why it has horrendous interest rates. So priority 1 should be to look for a way to refinance your credit card debt.

Go to your bank and see if you can get a loan to pay off all your outstanding credit card balances which has less interest than what you currently pay on the credit cards and a lower monthly payment. Your nominal pending debt stays the same, but it gets transferred to a debt with a lower interest rate. That means you will have a much easier time to pay it off over time.

When your bank can't do anything for you, then you might also be able to negotiate with the credit card companies directly. It's not unheard of that they are willing to agree to less strict repayment plans when a customer is in financial struggle (the alternative for them would be to let the customer go bankrupt, which means they might get even less money).

When the credit card companies won't budge either, see if there are any of the other fixcosts you can afford to not pay for a while in order to get your credit card debt down. Look into the contracts and find out how many consecutive down payments you can afford to miss before you encounter any serious consequences.

I am not familiar with all the terms you use, but it seems to me that you have a whole bunch of relatively expensive debt including your home loans.

The home loan debt is around 24000 rupees monthly and then you have what appears to be 8421 rupees going into various savings plans. This money you will probably want to freeze some or all of, but you would have to check the consequences of doing so.

For example instead of the floating health plan, are there government or employer health options ? You cannot afford everything you are paying for now. Your salary seems to be ok for a country like India, but your expenses are too high.

At what rate is your salary increasing annually ?

Your credit card debt is 2 lakh, which is about three months salary, which is not too terrible, but it will increase over time and you will pay more and more of your income in interest. So you need to stop some of those savings plans and pay off debt. Also you probably need to cut expenses. It is necessary for you also to look at the interest rates on the cards, and pay off the most expensive one. Since your don't mention the rate, it's hard to say how bad these are.

Eventually you will have a good lifestyle but this will require salary increases or paying off your home debt. At the moment because of high debt you cannot afford much.

Your goal should be to create a budget where expenses including debt are less than income. If you can pay off the credit card debt by some cheaper way such as an employer loan or from family that would be a good idea.

The best way would be to figure out how to get an affordable monthly payment - 25,000 INR in monthly payments is too much for you on top of the home debt . If you could refinance it at low cost,and pay it off over 5 years(so maybe 3500 monthly), stop using credit cards, and then live within your income then you will be fine.

  Salary increase between 10-12 thousands each year. – private 1 hour ago
  Interest rate varies between 3.8 to 4.6 per month for diff. Card – private 1 hour ago
  If I can get a personal loan of 2 lac at interest of around 12% then is it viable option. – private 1 hour ago
  • 1
    ok, 3.8 to 4.6% per month is incredibly expensive and will eat you alive. That works out around 56-72% per year, and this is terrible. As your salary is increasing reasonably quickly (14-17% per year), the home loan is not a big problem, since over time it will be a smaller part of your income. You would need to check what 12% means, as different countries use different interest rate standards, but it's obviously a much better option than adding on to credit card that costs 50%+ per year. – thelawnet 1 hour ago
-1

The only real solution here is higher income.

  1. Weekend job of some sort straight away.

  2. Unfortunately your wife will have to work, perhaps part-time. It should be possible to somehow have family childcare support at no expense.

Minor issues: (A) immediately temporarily (ie, for a year or two) terminate investments / healthcare if this is possible, and put the money to the cards (B) there may be some way to cancel the cards and consolidate to a lower-cost loan.

Unfortunately A and B won't solve the problem. The only solution to this problem is more income. In the long-term you can only achieve that by advancing your career, but in the short term you will have to do 1 and 2, unfortunately.

Unfortunately the only solution to "needing more money" is "getting more money", other than tweaks.

