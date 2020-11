I joined this group on Facebook about Mandela coins and asked how much they would offer me for my 38 coins. 1 offered me 2 million and the other one offered me 5 million, but both are saying I must get a R450 iTunes gift card and send it to them for confirmation from the DHL company. I even tried asking if there is any other method and they said no.

Is this true or a scam? Can I trust it?