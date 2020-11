In this article, the author claims

Norway's richest one percent pay on average 22 percent in tax

and

the 0.1 percent pay only between 9 and 17 percent tax

Firstly, is this correct? And if so, how can this be? In this question about Warren Buffett's tax rate being lower than his secretary's, the lower rate is attributed to capital gains taxes versus income and payroll taxes. However, that theory still does not explain how Norwegian billionaires' tax rates could get as low as 9 percent.