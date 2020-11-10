Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 20 mins ago. Improve this question

I assess so many charts which looks like this one , there were three possibilities ... one shows a very bad falling near 80% from all time high and then some triangle corrections ... second one expect that we are pullback from support line and then upward movement across resistance horizontal neckline ... and the third and best scenario which they expect a pullback and go higher than all time high, something about 80% gain which bollinger bands and envelope support this

IPO Stock Chart with MACD

IPO Stock Chart with 5% Envelope

IPO Stock Chart with Bollinger Bands