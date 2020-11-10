0

I have tested Python and pre-defined web implementations of the Black-Scholes options pricing model.

From these tests I've observed pricing differences between the model's output and real options prices (AAPL used for tests).

The difference is small for very near-term options such as weeklys, but once I extend out to 60+ days the price difference is huge.

This doesn't overly surprise me but I'd like to know why. My current thoughts are:

  1. Uncertaintry of short-term interest rates
  2. Uncertainty around future volatility
  3. Supply/demand for different strikes

Can anyone please help explain this? Additional detail on how I can help account for these differences when simulating options prices would be extra helpful.

| improve this question | |
  • Are you accounting for dividends? – Chris W. Rea 24 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.