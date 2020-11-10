My brother recently started working at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). He tells me that he can add anyone to the health insurance that covers him.
Can he add me to his health insurance? I'm an adult.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
My brother recently started working at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). He tells me that he can add anyone to the health insurance that covers him.
Can he add me to his health insurance? I'm an adult.