Enterprise value is Market Cap + Total Debt - Cash , so if a company has no debt (or less debt than cash) then its Enterprise Value will be less than Market Cap.

Net Income includes several items that are not included in Operating Cash Flow, most notably Depreciation expense and interest expense. So if a company books large amount of depreciation (which is a non-cash expense) or interest expense (which is a financing cash flow, not operating), then it can have a negative Net Income even though their operations are bringing cash in the doors.