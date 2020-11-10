0

could someone explain how come a company has Enterprise an value number higher than their Market cap, when enterprise value equals market cap + net debt? I might be stubid but I do not understand how... also the same company is not profitable, has negative net income (for the last quarter and even the last five years) but has a positive "Total cash flows from operations" in the last quarter, how can that be? maybe there is something I am missing... just wonder if anyone knows if that is possible and how? thanks

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Patrizia Zaccarelli is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Patrizia Zaccarelli is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.