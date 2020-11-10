could someone explain how come a company has Enterprise an value number higher than their Market cap, when enterprise value equals market cap + net debt? I might be stubid but I do not understand how... also the same company is not profitable, has negative net income (for the last quarter and even the last five years) but has a positive "Total cash flows from operations" in the last quarter, how can that be? maybe there is something I am missing... just wonder if anyone knows if that is possible and how? thanks