My wife and I own a home that is over 60 years old that we bought initially as a fixer-upper. After a few years of fixing it up enough to make it comfortable for us -- we realized that our appetite for doing renovations and repairs has been exhausted. The home has still has a mortgage on it of about $185K and, due to it being in a good location, is apparently worth over $400k (which is much more than what we bought it for). Also -- considering the location -- developers have recently been snapping up homes similar to ours in our neighborhood, tearing them down and rebuilding larger, nicer homes -- that are being sold for over $1mil. Looking at the high market value of newer, larger homes in our area, we've been seriously considering rebuilding (expecting that the sell to a bank for a construction loan would be easy). However, considering that we still have our mortgage -- we're not sure if that's possible. Is it possible to rebuild when the original home has a mortgage?

  • Which country are you in? – Flux 29 mins ago

