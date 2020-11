I'm using Gnucash 4.2 on Windows 10. For my old file I have imported transactions and pretty much all my imports have "Import Match" now.

However, when I start a new file, all the "Import Match" data is gone. The import match editor shows nothing.

Is there a way to migrate the "Import Match" data from an old file to a new file? I really don't want to start over to specify the accounts for each transaction I import to the new file. It's painful.

Thanks for helping.