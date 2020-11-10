0

If I put $200 of groceries on my credit card for a friend while I'm out shopping, how do I record that transaction? Further, when she pays me back by bank transfer, how do I record that transaction to distinguish it from income? I'm using GnuCash.

If I put $200 of groceries on my credit card for a friend while I'm out shopping, how do I record that transaction

Debit Current Asset:Debtor/Receivable:Friend

Credit Current Liability:Credit Card

how do I record that transaction, and when she pays me back by bank transfer

Debit Current Asset:Bank

Credit Current Asset:Debtor/Receivable:Friend

  • Perfect, thank you! I'm still wrapping my head around double-entry bookkeeping. – Helmanfrow 42 mins ago

