If I put $200 of groceries on my credit card for a friend while I'm out shopping, how do I record that transaction? Further, when she pays me back by bank transfer, how do I record that transaction to distinguish it from income? I'm using GnuCash.
Debit Current Asset:Debtor/Receivable:Friend
Credit Current Liability:Credit Card
how do I record that transaction, and when she pays me back by bank transfer
Debit Current Asset:Bank
Credit Current Asset:Debtor/Receivable:Friend
Perfect, thank you! I'm still wrapping my head around double-entry bookkeeping. – Helmanfrow 42 mins ago