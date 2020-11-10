In my Fidelity account, positions can be viewed broken down by tax lots as follows:

I find this incredibly useful when selling securities, because it makes tax-harvesting and other tax saving strategies really easy to execute.

Is there anything like this available in Interactive Brokers?

I am aware of the "Tax Optimizer" tool, but that requires you to sell your positions before being able to assign the sale to specific tax lots. I would like to simply view my tax lots before selling, so that I can figure out how much to sell from what tax lots to realize a desired amount of long and short term capital gains/losses.