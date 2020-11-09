First-time listener; first-time caller.

For reasons I don't quite grok, Amazon sometimes charges my credit card in bits and pieces for a single invoice.

For Example, a recent invoice of $38.13 for four items showed up on my bank statement as five individual charges:

$7.46, $10.14, $5.34, $7.46, $5.34.

None of these charges correspond directly to items on the invoice so I can't assign them to a corresponding expense category.

My idea is to assign these fragmented payments to an intermediary expense account, say, 'Payment Fracking' and then split the invoice items out to the proper expense accounts from there.

It's a bit convoluted for my liking so if there's a better/simpler/more elegant way of handling this scenario I'd love to hear about it.

Nice place you've got, here.