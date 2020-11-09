What is the general attitude behind this?

Say one is poor; they have some income, but very little; and do not consistently work a "normal job" but wants something to look forward to. Since they have some money to spare they decide to allocate as much as they feel is possible in to moderate yield/dividend REITs or just "stocks" if one wishes to look at it that way. They do not spread investments much and basically go "all in" on few they stick with, selling out if the benefits fall too low and jumping immediately to another "backup" REIT or such that has comparable if not greater dividend yield, cost-to-reproducible dividend yield and foreseeable growth. The person is of course not too old, but otherwise has no steady or reliable "real job" or prospects or etc. and just uses this as a gradual hope to "ascend" beyond poverty and have some financial success some day in the future, reinvesting dividends and trying to reduce cost of living to speed up the process of growth, along with other odd jobs, investment vehicles, or what some might just call "hustling" or etc.

What is the general response to this by the "experts" or "gurus" of finance? I know it's ultimately up to one, but generally this is of course risky but obviously workable and worthwhile to some since it's like a path and/or hope to grow in an otherwise indeterminate, unfair and/or unclear prospects or future sustainment of any work or personal achievement AKA a dream of sorts.

For example one might secure everything they can in to something that can grow to use this vehicle as an aspiration in an otherwise impoverished, poverty-stricken lifestyle that elicits tough times, less motivation and less favorable circumstances for one, but grants at least some sense of hope and accomplishment in that one can allocate their resources to one day make more resources for them that can pull them out of tougher times. Maybe to the polished, wall-street folks this is "dumb" but looking at it from the poor and hopeful who want to use this aspiration in a non-conforming, mechanical way to create novelty & allure in life.

This approach on paper may look or act depending depending on one's experiences and financial success or lack thereof, but personally I've found that it might be better to approach investing in a riskier sense because it's better than playing too safe and remaining in a place you don't want to be for longer. In other words, sometimes trying and failing beats a defensive approach because life ultimately can boil down to aspirations and dreams, not some vague idea of "proper" wealth achievement AKA it being more about the travel than the destination because if you set everything up just for the end goal then novelty is reduced/fun.

Some do not want to live too "safely" & are willing to put it all in more to escape misery faster because tomorrow isn't guaranteed. And while you can "lose it all" the fun of the chase can keep you going longer than slowly ascending but trading away life hours.

Perhaps there is a such thing as a risky but conservative investor? Willing to go a bit beyond but not go all in all of the time? Maybe a "conservative hustler" if that makes sense?