I am learning about dividends and read that the free cash flow of a company is the money it can payout to investors through dividends. Free cash flow is the cash left over after a company pays for its operating expenses and capital expenditures. My question is what prevents companies to use all their extra money to collect bigger bonuses and then leave no money left over for the investors. Additionally, wouldn't it make sense for the company to reinvest ALL its money because that will lead to long term growth, where handing out dividends would lead to no growth.