The IRS states that Traditional IRA tax-deduction eligibly includes

Retirement plan at work: Your deduction may be limited if you (or your spouse, if you are married) are covered by a retirement plan at work and your income exceeds certain levels. [1]

What if in a given year you contributed at Employer A for six months, started a new job at Employer B, but Employer B doesn't allow participation in a 401(k) for 90 days (very common)? Can you deduct contributions for the 90 days in which you were ineligible to participate in Employer B's 401(k)?