If you had no expenses related to the property as the owner of a rental property: no interest payment on the mortgage, no real estate tax, no condo fee or HOA fee, and no insurance, and no utilities; then yes the entire rental income minus depreciation would be taxable.

But most people who have rental property aren't in that situation. They do have to pay property tax, they do have to pay for insurance, they may have to pay a condo/HOA fee. Some cover utilities. Those reduce the taxable portion of the rental income.

You mention getting a mortgage. But remember that while the interest you pay on the mortgage connected to the rental property, unless you get an interest only mortgage, the part you pay to pay off the principal isn't tax deductible.

You do point out that each year the amount of interest you wold goes down, but since the monthly mortgage payment is level it means that each year less of that monthly payment is tax deductible.

It is not unusual to see a situation where the monthly costs are around breakeven, or even a slight loss, but on the tax forms the situation looks like it is income producing because of the inability to write-off the principal payment.

Depreciation is a little more complex. It is 27.5 years for the rental house, but you don't depreciate the land. So in your example if mortgage covers the 300,000 value minus 20% down payment; the value being deprecated over those 27.5 years will be less than the 300K value.

When you sell the property because as you said the mortgage is paid off, and the property is full depreciated, then the sale will trigger capital gains taxes and a recapture of the deprecation. So unless the property becomes worthless you will pay tax when you sell.

Getting a mortgage to save on taxes never is cost effective. Getting a mortgage to allow you to purchase a property that will generate income can make sense. Keeping a mortgage on a property that you couldn't sell, and don't have the spare cash to pay off, probably make sense.

Selling a property just so you can depreciate the new one and save on taxes needs further analysis.