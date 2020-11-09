Somehow I always thought rental income is taxable (maybe because I heard that some landlords don't report that income and so the tax board or IRS created the "renter's credit" so the renter will claim the credit and therefore expose the rental income).

But isn't it true like this, say, if a house is $300,000, such as the suburbs of California, Reno Nevada, or Orlando Florida:

If it is paid in cash, then we can't only depreciate it to save tax, so if the time to depreciate is 27.5 years(?), then if the rental income is $1700 per month, then the taxable part is 1700 × 12 - (300,000 / 27.5) = 1700 × 12 - 10909 = 9491 , so only $9500 is taxable? But the property tax is about $3000 per year, so only $6500 is taxable? Plus if we actually pay 20% to 50% down payment, and if the mortgage interest per year is $6,500 or more, then in this case, all the rental income is tax free?

But I think (2) goes down a little bit each year and it reaches $0 at the end of mortgage, and (1) would stop after 27.5 years? And would we just need to sell it and buy another house and depreciate again? Is this how it works?