Up to now I've bought every car I've owned outright.

Due to changes in my family situation I need a bigger car. I'm looking at a used (albeit low mileage) car which has a retail price of £11,300. I could sell my existing car for between £2,500 - £3,000 so have assumed £2,500 to be on the safe side.

I understand the difference between HP and PCP. The HP option offered by the dealer seemed poor value, since it's possible to get a bank loan with a lower interest rate than their HP finance agreement. The interest on the bank loan in this case was about half that on their HP finance.

Several of my friends have PCP car deals. They are all telling me this is the way forward and what "everyone" does. Even the stats back this up - about 90% of people with new cars in the UK finance them, and 80% of those do that with PCP: source.

Am I correct in thinking the following: The only advantage of a PCP deal is that the monthly payment is lower than any other way of buying a car using finance? However, this comes with a significant number of downsides including:

You don't own the car (the finance company does) until you pay it off in full. This includes an optional "Balloon payment" at the end of the agreement, which is often thousands. You're restricted with where the car is serviced. You can end up paying penalties if any work is done on the car outside a set of agreed terms (e.g. unauthorised garages can't do work on the car). Therefore you can't shop around and get the best value from garages as you have limited options. There's a maximum per year mileage restriction. You can't easily sell the car during the PCP cycle (because you don't own it). You therefore can't really change cars or get out of the agreement early, without massive financial penalties.

But the biggest one... at the end of the agreement - after months of payments - you don't own the car and therefore have no asset. This is the one I can't get my head around. Why would anyone want to do this?

The sums in my case are as follows:

Option 1 - buy outright

Total cost: £11,300.

Own the car. Can do anything - sell it any time, do any mileage, use any garage for work/servicing etc.

Option 2 - use a bank loan

Assume £2,500 from existing car

Need £8,800 loan.

HSBC will loan £8,800 over 4 years with a total cost of £9,396.49 (i.e. the loan + interest).

Monthly repayment on loan is £195.76

This only adds £569 to the cost of the car and means I don't have to use a lot of my own money upfront. I also own the car and therefore have the advantages of that.

Option 3 - PCP

Deposit £2,500. From sale of existing car.

Restricted to 12k miles/year. Financial penalties if going over this (possible, but unlikely in my case).

Monthly repayments are £158.21 for 4 years (48 months).

Optional final payment is £4,145.00 which is inline with GFV.

With the PCP option I would have paid 2500 + (158.21 * 48) = £10,094.08 ... to not own the car. If I want to own it I have to pay an additional £4,145.00 meaning it would cost £14,239.08 in total.

The difference between Option 2 versus Option 3 monthly repayment is a mere £37.55. Yet if I pay that I own the car and can do anything I want with it - any mileage, get it serviced anywhere etc. I have an asset at all points during those 4 years, and also have an asset to sell at the end of that time (or at any time during the 4 years if I wanted).

Why would anyone go with the PCP deal?

I understand many people give the car back and never make the final payment. But in that case they have no asset and have made monthly payments to do nothing effectively other than drive a new car, for a fixed time. Is that literally the only point of PCP, or am I missing something?