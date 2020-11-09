Thinking of getting a Chase credit card. Chase's UltimateRewards boasts 2x points on travel/dining, with 1x points on all other purchases. I make most of my purchases using PayPal, so am wondering whether if I purchase my flight tickets via PayPal (linked to Chase credit card), then Chase's system will recognize that the transaction was a travel spend? Or will it lump all PayPal transactions into the 1x category, regardless of the category that the end merchant falls into?

Has anyone had any experience with this?

Cheers, Thanks