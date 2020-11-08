When a company issues shares, I understand how it would make sense for it to pay potential dividends if I purchased shares and thus enabled it to use my money to conduct business and make a profit. What intuitively doesn't make sense to me, however, is why the company would agree to keep paying me dividends - i.e. to grant me co-ownership - on the basis of that initial investment, years after they've spent the money I invested. What does it gain?

Similarly, my purchase of shares on a stock exchange most of the time simply means that someone else (the seller) has transferred his co-ownership to me. The company doesn't get any money directly from my purchase, only the seller and various potential intermediaries do. Why would the company agree to make me a co-owner entitled to its profit share if it doesn't get any assets from me? If employees had a say in it, would it make any sense for them to agree to such a policy? Wouldn't it make more sense for the stock-based co-ownership to have a limited period contingent upon some criteria? One argument that can be made is that possibly, the long-term success of the company wouldn't have happened without that initial investment of the shareholder, but that seems too speculative to be accepted a priori. Another argument is that it creates a supply-and-demand driven market for co-ownership, but I'm not sure if that is a sufficiently good motivation.

I read How does the purchase of shares on the secondary market benefit the issuing company? which is related, but ultimately a different question.