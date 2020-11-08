Im new to financial formulas so bear with the novice in me. When you hear, guy X bought a property for $400,000 and 20 years later it was sold at a much higher price , and they just subtract sold price from purchase price and go wow. They don’t factor interest paid on mortgage, renovations, utility costs, and most importantly inflation. So whats is a true formula of calculating the true appreciated value?
There’s no such thing as one “true” appreciated value any more than there’s one true measure of inflation. It depends on the definitions you want to use and what’s important to you. Define exactly what you mean, and you’ll find that you have answered your question yourself. – Mike Scott 1 hour ago