My husband has child support from many years before we met and she gets his income tax year but this year when they gave out the stimulus checks he claimed me like he does every year and the ex got both his part and my part. I was told that I could file again only filing as injured spouse and to file by myself this time. Am I eligible to file for the injured spouse stimulus check? I have read up on it and everything I read and everything that's released from IRS and the news says I'm eligible as well but I get getting rejected because my SSN shows from when he filed in the beginning of the year. I need some help with this if anyone out there has answers or has had the same issues